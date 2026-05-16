How the art of slow looking can improve your attention span and change your life

The effect lingered beyond the jungle. Back at the wilderness lodge, with erratic Wi-Fi to keep me from picking up my phone, I wandered through grounds dotted with trees, tall burnished grass, organic gardens, and the occasional group of snuffling wild boar. A quivering line of weaver ants caught my attention as they climbed a branch to their nest—braided leaves stitched together with larval silk. Gazing at a murky pond, I initially noticed bubbles. Minutes later I realised they were a frog’s eyes peering above the water. My continued gaze revealed more pairs of beady eyes. Without my phone, I stayed longer, and saw more.