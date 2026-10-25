Travelling to sleep: From Brazil to Bhutan, here are 5 destinations where you can rest and recuperate

After a long week packed with travel, meetings, training and disturbed sleep, all I wanted to do was to rest my tired body and mind by sleeping late in my hotel in Mumbai. Just as I turned in, the music at the nightclub adjoining the hotel picked up. The booming bass continued till 4am, wrecking my sleep.
Since then, I have been daydreaming about the places where I have enjoyed some of the best, undisturbed sleep during my travels. Unlike, say, a New York, Paris, London and Singapore, these places do not have an established long list of must-see places or things to do. Instead, they offer just enough without inducing FOMO and even a short stroll, a swim in the lake, or doing nothing can leave you fulfilled. Here are some of the best.
LEVI, FINLAND
I love winters in Levi, deep in the Finnish Lapland beyond the Arctic Circle. Everything everywhere is covered in snow, the temperatures are well below freezing, and the best part is that the sun rises around noon and sets again just after lunch. This is important because you don’t want to miss the gorgeous sunrise and you don’t even need to set an alarm.
You can walk around the town centre, or hike the snow-covered trails, or ski cross-country. You could even try ice fishing on a frozen lake, ride a husky-pulled sled, or pet a reindeer. One activity a day feels satisfying.
Back at your accommodation, fire up the sauna and enjoy the Scandinavian tradition of alternating between rolling in the snow or taking a cold plunge and sliding into the steaming sauna with a drink or two. Even doing nothing and enjoying a hot tub is a day well spent. The extreme cold, long hours of darkness and the sauna combine well to help you sleep well.
BOHINJ, SLOVENIA
Surrounded by more hyped destinations, including Italy, Austria, Croatia and Hungary, this tiny European nation overflowing with stunning natural beauty is often skipped by tourists. But go off the beaten path and you will discover a beautiful, affordable and welcoming country where you could easily choose between scaling the country’s highest peak Triglav or hiking the mountains, trekking through gorges and valleys or simply relaxing by one of its many lakes.