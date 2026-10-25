Travelling to sleep: From Brazil to Bhutan, here are 5 destinations where you can rest and recuperate

After a long week packed with travel, meetings, training and disturbed sleep, all I wanted to do was to rest my tired body and mind by sleeping late in my hotel in Mumbai. Just as I turned in, the music at the nightclub adjoining the hotel picked up. The booming bass continued till 4am, wrecking my sleep.
After a long week packed with travel, meetings, training and disturbed sleep, all I wanted to do was to rest my tired body and mind by sleeping late in my hotel in Mumbai. Just as I turned in, the music at the nightclub adjoining the hotel picked up. The booming bass continued till 4am, wrecking my sleep.
Since then, I have been daydreaming about the places where I have enjoyed some of the best, undisturbed sleep during my travels. Unlike, say, a New York, Paris, London and Singapore, these places do not have an established long list of must-see places or things to do. Instead, they offer just enough without inducing FOMO and even a short stroll, a swim in the lake, or doing nothing can leave you fulfilled. Here are some of the best.
Since then, I have been daydreaming about the places where I have enjoyed some of the best, undisturbed sleep during my travels. Unlike, say, a New York, Paris, London and Singapore, these places do not have an established long list of must-see places or things to do. Instead, they offer just enough without inducing FOMO and even a short stroll, a swim in the lake, or doing nothing can leave you fulfilled. Here are some of the best.
LEVI, FINLAND
I love winters in Levi, deep in the Finnish Lapland beyond the Arctic Circle. Everything everywhere is covered in snow, the temperatures are well below freezing, and the best part is that the sun rises around noon and sets again just after lunch. This is important because you don’t want to miss the gorgeous sunrise and you don’t even need to set an alarm.
You can walk around the town centre, or hike the snow-covered trails, or ski cross-country. You could even try ice fishing on a frozen lake, ride a husky-pulled sled, or pet a reindeer. One activity a day feels satisfying.
Back at your accommodation, fire up the sauna and enjoy the Scandinavian tradition of alternating between rolling in the snow or taking a cold plunge and sliding into the steaming sauna with a drink or two. Even doing nothing and enjoying a hot tub is a day well spent. The extreme cold, long hours of darkness and the sauna combine well to help you sleep well.
BOHINJ, SLOVENIA
Surrounded by more hyped destinations, including Italy, Austria, Croatia and Hungary, this tiny European nation overflowing with stunning natural beauty is often skipped by tourists. But go off the beaten path and you will discover a beautiful, affordable and welcoming country where you could easily choose between scaling the country’s highest peak Triglav or hiking the mountains, trekking through gorges and valleys or simply relaxing by one of its many lakes.
While Bled is the most popular town by the lake of the same name in Slovenia, its Bohinj with its pretty wilderness intact that is my pick to wind down and recharge. Lake Bohinj is significantly bigger than Lake Bled and is surrounded by a gorge, reserve forest, hills and small villages with the main road running along one side of the lake. You can easily spend your days fishing in the lake, kayaking, hiking through the Mostinca Gorge, exploring the ancient village Stara Fuzina or visiting the Slap Savica waterfalls.
With only a handful of pubs and restaurants in town, staying at Bohinj leaves you little choice but to catch up on your sleep and wake to the sun rising over a lake.
PARO, BHUTAN
The only place I have visited visa-free and have also managed to have had a good night’s sleep is Bhutan. The best bit, you can easily drive into the Himalayan kingdom from Cooch Behar in north Bengal. The minute you cross the border into Bhutan, it’s like you have entered a whole new world. Roads are cleaner, and there is no cacophony of honking, construction noise and loudspeakers. The cooler climes and cleaner air also help put you in a much more relaxed state of mind.
Whether one visits the monasteries, walks through the valley or simply does nothing more than sit on a park bench taking in the majestic Himalayan peaks and forests all around, it is deeply satisfying to just be in Paro. The lack of noise pollution, light pollution and humidity on top of clean water and clean, cold air make it one of the most convenient places for Indians to relax in.
SAPPORO, JAPAN
If getting away from crowds is high on your agenda, Tokyo, Osaka or Kyoto are terrible choices. Make a dash for northern Japanese province of Hokkaido, famous for its pristine ski slopes, open-air onsens and high-quality milk and ice cream. Sapporo, the provincial capital and home to one of Japan’s most popular beers bearing its name, is a big city with neon lights, fun bars, restaurants and loads of shopping.
Get the best of nature and the big city and stay on the outskirts in Jozankei near the lake and hot springs. The region is packed with hot springs, onsens, hikes and skiing. Visit the Yoichi distillery and drink Yoichi single malt in Yoichi and explore the old town of Otaru.
After a day of hiking, playing around in the snow or visiting nearby towns, wind down with a soak in the healing waters of a picturesque traditional hot spring onsen before finishing the night with a hearty bowl of steaming ramen and a good night’s sleep. The bonus of coming this far up north is that the Onitsuka Tiger and other stores here have no winding queues.
IGUASSU, BRAZIL
Of all the dreamy, sleepy places on this list, this is the farthest, has the most moderate climate and offers the most convenient adventures of all. Iguassu in southern Brazil is home of the majestic Iguassu Falls that stretch across Argentina and Brazil. Iguassu also has an impressive Buddhist temple as well as the Itaipu dam on the Parana river stretching across Paraguay and Brazil. One of its most visited places is the triple border where a plinth marks the point where Argentina, Paraguay and Brazil converge.
The best thing about Iguassu is while it is fun-loving and playful as is all of Brazil, it is also a place that doesn’t overstimulate you like the party-loving Rio de Janeiro or the busy and congested Sao Paulo. Let the waterfalls take your breath away, visit the unique triple frontier and definitely make the short trip across the porous border to Paraguay for a spot of rather interesting shopping, but after that let the peace and slow pace of Iguassu overpower you and help you recover from the constant hustle.
Shrenik Avlani is a writer and editor and the co-author of The Shivfit Way, a book on functional fitness.