This summer, stay cool and light up smartly

Fans and lights are no longer utilitarian products. These sleekly designed connected devices will give your home a smart makeover.

Atomberg Aris Starlight

Fan theory

Most modern fans are built using the brushless direct current motor (BLDC) technology, and this one, the Atomberg Aris Starlight ceiling fan in Dark Teakwood, can become a stylish accessory for your room. With 1200 mm blades, this smart fan comes with a remote control and an LED underlight and can also be controlled using the Atomberg app on your phone. You can also pair it with a smart speaker (Amazon Echo/Google Nest) and use voice commands.

Nanoleaf Elements Hexagons Starter Kit Nanoleaf’s RGB light panels are colour-changing smart lights that can mirror the colours on your screen or vibe with the music you are playing. The Elements Hexagons Starter Kit from the company is a simpler, more organic-looking setup with seven backlit panels that can be DIY’d in unique layouts, and comes with 11 dynamic settings that mimic soothing, nature-inspired light flows, such as recreating a cosy campfire.

Nuuk Halo Tower Fan

Halo there

One of the biggest changes in fan technology has been the advent of silent standing fans—no more gushing wind sounds to interfere with your calls. The Nuuk Halo Tower Fan has 12 wind speeds and four fan modes, 120-degree horizontal and 90-degree vertical oscillation, and an inbuilt lamp with three settings to shift the ambience of your room.

Bajaj Tempesta

Wind factor

Tower fans don’t have to look clunky and overly modernistic, if that’s not the aesthetic you’re going for. The Bajaj Tempesta will suit a more relaxed and traditional decor theme, with its rounded design and wooden finish. The fan comes with a timer, touch panel for easy control if you can’t locate the remote, and basic air filtering via a double-sided washable filter.

Swivel Floor Lamp

Marble beauty

The Swivel Floor Lamp designed by Rooshad Shroff for the India Series by Light and You is made of blocks of white Makrana marble hollowed out into individual tubes, allowing for light to pass through. The tube is then fitted with strip LEDs, with variations in the marble creating a textured light effect.

Bliss Breeze

Easy breezy

Ceiling fans can also double up as decorative light fixtures that fit the aesthetic of your home, be it ever so minimal or modern. The Bliss Breeze from Harold Lights, which looks like a sculptural installation but is a smart BLDC fan, is operable through a remote control and has three light modes to suit the colour temperature of your room.

Oltao Champ

Be a champ

Who knew table fans could be sleek and futuristic? The Oltao Champ bladeless smart fan can be mounted on a wall or stood on a table without the danger of fast blades, and comes with nine speed settings, control and timer functions via a remote control or app, and 80-degree oscillation.