Time to smarten up the locks on your door
SummaryA smart lock is just as safe as a mechanical one—only the authentication is via digital means. Should you invest in one?
Every morning, as the mad scramble to get to the bus-stop with my son culminates in rushing out of the door and slamming it behind us, I don’t have to worry about whether I’m carrying my keys. On my return, I simply press my thumb on the lock to unlock the door, and done!
That’s the beauty of smart locks. While mechanical locks have physical keys, smart locks open via authentication using an electronic keypad, a biometric sensor, an RFID access card, or a companion mobile app. As digitisation enters every area of our lives, many tech-savvy Indians are exchanging their old mechanical locks for smart locks to secure their homes. At the same time, there is steady adoption by builders who are installing smart locks in new units to cash in on the “smart home/office" pitch.