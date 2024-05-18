Time to smarten up the locks on your door

Qubo has something for everyone—at different price points from ₹7,990-19,990. The good thing is that the functionality and access methods across the range are mostly the same and they differ only in build quality as well as the number of bolts it packs. There’s a Wi-Fi lock gateway sold separately ( ₹3,990), which allows you to remotely unlock the door from anywhere or enable virtual assistants like Alexa and Google Assistant to unlock the door without getting up from your couch. It also allows integration with Qubo Video Doorbell, allowing you to unlock the door from within the app. Then there’s Zunpulse Wireless Smart Door Lock ( ₹11,000) that has most of the features in an affordable package. Zunpulse has a Wi-Fi gateway ( ₹2,500) that enables remote unlocking and monitoring but without support for virtual assistants or integration with smart home devices, including the company’s video doorbell.