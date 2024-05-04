Smart ring or fitness watch: Finding the right fit
Based on the months-long experience of using two smart rings, the Ultrahuman Ring Air and the Noise Luna Ring, here's a look at what to expect from the category
Ever since I clipped the Fitbit One on to my belt in 2012—wristband trackers weren’t a thing back then—I have had a fitness tracker on my person, measuring an ever-increasing set of health parameters. Over time, they have grown in size from the minuscule to the massive Apple Watch Ultra 2 I wear every day. There is, however, one category that’s driving the form factor in the opposite direction: smart rings. Having worn a smart ring—the Ring Air from Bengaluru-based Ultrahuman—24x7 for the better part of five months and the Noise Luna Ring for a little over a month, here’s what works, what doesn’t (yet) and what we can look forward to in the smart rings space in the months to come.