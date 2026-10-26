Not so smart without a smartphone connection: Why its difficult to defend smart glasses

Last November several runners and cyclists in India were genuinely excited about the Oakley Meta Vanguard. The AI-powered smart sunglasses were integrating Garmin and Strava—the two most popular things among those who live the active life, including recreational and professional athletes. For a pair of sports goggles priced at ₹52,300, the endurance sports community was the perfect target audience, happy as they are to spend astronomical amounts of money on their hobby.
However, the Oakley Meta Vanguard ran into a bit of bad luck in India as the pair arrived here only in the second quarter of 2026, while it was launched worldwide towards end of last year. In the interim, Meta’s smart glasses made the headlines for all the wrong reasons, and ended up earning themselves the unenviable nickname of “Perv Glasses.” Despite all the well-known drawbacks and bad press, I was curious about the sports app integration and, weather permitting, used the Oakley Meta Vanguard for a couple of months.
Design & flaws
The AI-powered Vanguard sunglasses have the unmistakable sporty design that Oakley is known for. It’s a wrap-around one-piece visor running across the width of the face with a notch on the nose bridge where the camera sits. It also holds a white LED light next to the camera that glows whenever a picture is being clicked or a video is being recorded.
There is another LED light on the inside visible from the corner of your eye on the edge of the right stem which also glows whenever the camera is active to let the user know if the camera is functioning whenever prompted. The stems of the sunglasses are home to speakers, sensors, microphones, touch controls for volume and music playback, and physical buttons to click photos. The speakers sit right where the stems rest on the ears and these speakers are more powerful than those on the Ray-Ban Meta glasses making them loud enough even in crowded places.
However, with the stems and the bridge holding so many components, Oakley Meta Vanguards are rather heavy at 66 grams compared to the regular Oakley sunglasses that, on average, weigh less than half at 30 grams. The stems are also thick, which makes long use (say finishing a 2-hour half marathon or long run/ride) literally painful.
Not so smart without a phone
I downloaded the Meta AI app on my phone, paired the smart Oakleys and set them up as instructed. This whole process was quite easy. I had already connected my Garmin and Strava accounts to my Meta AI account during the set-up and downloaded the Meta AI app on my Garmin watch.