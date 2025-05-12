How to be a good mentor? Talk more
SummaryPersonal experiences teach more than books, says HDFC Bank’s Smita Bhagat
When Smita Bhagat at was looking for a job after completing her master’s degree in marketing and finance from the University of Rajasthan in the 1990s, most still preferred to chase a career with government services. In fact, at the time she joined HDFC Bank in 1999, the private sector offered limited opportunities for women.
“Choosing to build my career in private sector banking was unconventional for a woman at that time. I still recall being the sole woman among a cohort of 10 trainees, an experience that was both daunting and defining at that point in time. For women, having the support of family, colleagues and mentors is indispensable while managing both career and personal responsibilities and I’m fortunate to have received it," says Mumbai-based Bhagat, Group Head-Retail Branch Banking, HDFC Bank.
Over the last two decades, she has enjoyed different responsibilities at the bank. She considers the implementation of the JAM trinity—Jan Dhan accounts, Aadhaar identification and mobile connectivity—to be transformative developments for rural banking, where technology has significantly enhanced financial inclusion, especially for those in remote areas. Women too have leveraged digital banking to achieve greater financial independence over time.