How to be a good mentor? Talk more

“Choosing to build my career in private sector banking was unconventional for a woman at that time. I still recall being the sole woman among a cohort of 10 trainees, an experience that was both daunting and defining at that point in time. For women, having the support of family, colleagues and mentors is indispensable while managing both career and personal responsibilities and I’m fortunate to have received it," says Mumbai-based Bhagat, Group Head-Retail Branch Banking, HDFC Bank.

Over the last two decades, she has enjoyed different responsibilities at the bank. She considers the implementation of the JAM trinity—Jan Dhan accounts, Aadhaar identification and mobile connectivity—to be transformative developments for rural banking, where technology has significantly enhanced financial inclusion, especially for those in remote areas. Women too have leveraged digital banking to achieve greater financial independence over time.

A lot has changed at HDFC Bank today. Women represent 26% of the workforce. Bhagat believes it is an evolving landscape where women are increasingly embracing leadership roles and navigating challenges with resilience.

“I believe effective leadership transcends gender. However, women often possess a heightened emotional quotient and strong multitasking abilities, which can be advantageous in leadership roles," she says.

Bhagat talks to Lounge about mentorship and the advantage of effective time management.

Smita Bhagat, Group Head-Retail Branch Banking, HDFC Bank

Who do you consider your mentor? My father was my earliest and most influential mentor, instilling in me the values of integrity and perseverance. I have also been privileged to work with several supportive supervisors who provided invaluable guidance during critical junctures of my career.

One major insight you worked on with your mentor’s guidance? I recall a senior colleague offering me advice shortly after I became a mother. She emphasised that balancing professional responsibilities and motherhood would be challenging, but I should not feel overwhelmed. I should continue to do what best I could do in both roles and feel good about it. Her advice to always prioritise my child’s well-being without compromising my career resonated deeply, and has influenced my approach to leadership and mentorship.

What does being a mentor mean to you? How do you mentor your colleagues at work? Mentorship entails empathetic listening and providing thoughtful guidance. I have observed that a significant number of professionals consider leaving their roles due to personal challenges faced at some point. By offering a non-judgmental space for them to express their concerns, I have been able to help them overcome that phase and continue being with the organisation.

What’s your morning schedule like? My mornings begin with a glass of water followed by exercise - either a walk or a gym session. Fitness is a non-negotiable part of my routine even during travel. Additionally, I make it a point to arrive in office at least 30 minutes early to ensure a structured and productive start to the day.

What are some of the productivity principles you follow that have made your professional and personal life much easier? Effective time management and focus are fundamental to my approach. I maintain a disciplined schedule and ensure that my attention remains undivided during tasks. For me, work is not merely a responsibility but a source of fulfilment and stability.

What’s the one positive work routine you have developed during the pandemic? The pandemic led me to incorporate regular walking into my routine, a habit I have since retained. Walking has proven to be both therapeutic and effective for maintaining focus and well-being.

Any book or podcast you would recommend about mentorship and growth? In my view, mentorship is best cultivated through personal experiences rather than only books or podcasts. I have gained invaluable lessons from my interactions with a diverse range of people, which has been more impactful for me.

How do you unwind? Do you pursue any serious hobbies? Travel is a passion of mine—exploring India as well as learning more about the cities I visit overseas. I also have a keen interest in history, which I pursue through reading and visits to historical sites. Additionally, fitness remains a significant aspect of my routine, serving as a means of relaxation.