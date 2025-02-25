Snapchat Spectacles provide a glimpse into the future of AR glasses
In 2014, the internet was at your fingertips—smartphones enabled seamless chatting on WhatsApp, watching YouTube videos, and receiving constant notifications. But what comes after thinner, faster, and longer-lasting smartphones? The answer: augmented reality (AR) glasses.
For years, companies have attempted to replace smartphones with smartwatches or at least reduce our reliance on screens. But some have set their sights on a far more ambitious goal—wearable AR devices that enhance daily experiences without requiring users to hold anything. Google Glass was an early attempt, and while it didn’t take off, other companies like Magic Leap, HoloLens, and Rokid continue to push forward.