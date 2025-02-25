Snapchat Spectacles provide a glimpse into the future of AR glasses

In 2014, the internet was at your fingertips—smartphones enabled seamless chatting on WhatsApp, watching YouTube videos, and receiving constant notifications. But what comes after thinner, faster, and longer-lasting smartphones? The answer: augmented reality (AR) glasses.

For years, companies have attempted to replace smartphones with smartwatches or at least reduce our reliance on screens. But some have set their sights on a far more ambitious goal—wearable AR devices that enhance daily experiences without requiring users to hold anything. Google Glass was an early attempt, and while it didn’t take off, other companies like Magic Leap, HoloLens, and Rokid continue to push forward.

Among them, Snap Inc., the parent company of Snapchat, has been developing AR glasses for a decade. At the second annual India AR Day in Mumbai earlier this month, the company showcased its fifth-generation Spectacles, marking a significant step forward in AR innovation. With over 200 million Snapchat users in India engaging with AR lenses 80 billion times a month, the country has become a crucial market for Snap’s AR ambitions.

A Developer-First Approach

Snap’s Head of AR Partnerships, Srivatsan Jayashankar, revealed that while India is the second-largest market for AR developers, globally, the company has a staggering 375,000 developers who have created over 4 million AR Lenses. But are the new Spectacles ready for mass adoption?

Unlike previous iterations, which primarily functioned as stylish cameras, the latest Spectacles represent a bold leap into true AR. They overlay digital elements onto the real world through see-through lenses, powered by Snap’s proprietary operating system, Snap OS. Designed for outdoor use, they allow digital objects to appear as though they exist in the real world rather than merely being projected onto a screen. Unlike Apple’s Vision Pro, these Spectacles enhance reality rather than isolate users from it.

During my brief hands-on experience, I experimented with various AR experiences—swinging a virtual golf club, drawing floating flowers, stacking virtual LEGO bricks, generating AI-powered images, and even playing chess. Some activities required a smartphone as a controller, while others allowed for collaborative experiences when multiple users wore Spectacles.

One of Snap’s priorities is blending AR seamlessly into real-world environments. For example, in the golf simulation, the virtual ball appeared on the actual floor rather than in an artificially generated golf course, reinforcing the company’s goal of enhancing, rather than replacing, reality.

The Trade-Offs: Hardware and Battery Life

The Spectacles, while impressive, are bulkier than previous versions. The frames are thicker, and at 226 grams, they are noticeably heavier. Having briefly used Meta’s Ray-Ban smart glasses, I found these less sleek in comparison. The device features two buttons—one for power and another for capturing images.

Battery life remains a significant limitation. At 45 minutes per charge, the Spectacles last nearly three times longer than the previous iteration but still fall short of practical all-day use. However, given that these are primarily intended for developers, this limited battery life suffices for quick testing sessions. On the positive side, the Spectacles are a standalone device, unlike many AR glasses that rely on smartphones for processing power. Everything—from image rendering to gesture tracking—is handled onboard.

Snap executives shared that the Spectacles house two Qualcomm processors (specific models undisclosed), cooling chambers, and four cameras that track hand movements. Micro-projectors display AR visuals, offering a 46-degree field of view—smaller than some VR headsets but adequate for their intended use. A welcome addition is support for prescription lenses, a crucial feature for users like myself who wear glasses daily.

Despite these advancements, the Spectacles aren’t without usability challenges. Gesture controls were inconsistent—I struggled to move a chess piece efficiently, and the pinch-to-interact mechanism often failed. Such quirks indicate that the technology, while promising, is still maturing.

Not Yet a Consumer Product

Despite being the most advanced Spectacles yet, they are not available for consumer purchase. Snap executives remained tight-lipped about a potential release date. For now, they are accessible only to developers through an application process. Those selected must commit to a $99 monthly subscription (totaling $1,188 annually or approximately ₹1,03,211). This pricing model makes them an expensive proposition for independent developers, though Snap has flown some Indian developers to its Santa Monica headquarters for hands-on access.

Artificial intelligence also plays a role in Snap’s AR ecosystem. While the My AI chatbot relies on OpenAI’s ChatGPT, Jayashankar clarified that Snap’s generative AI tools, including Lens Studio, are developed in-house and do not use OpenAI technology. This distinction underscores Snap’s efforts to build a self-sufficient AR platform.

The Road to Mass Adoption

While I’m not an avid Snapchatter, I can appreciate the potential of AR glasses. For mainstream adoption, the technology must evolve in two key areas: aesthetics and battery life. The ideal AR glasses should resemble regular eyewear—lightweight, stylish, and unobtrusive—while delivering all-day battery life. Once those hurdles are overcome, AR glasses could become as essential as smartphones.

For now, Snap’s Spectacles offer a fascinating glimpse into the future, showcasing the rapid strides being made in AR hardware and software. If you remain unconvinced by smartwatches as a smartphone alternative, AR glasses might be the next big thing to win you over.

