Snapchat Spectacles provide a glimpse into the future of AR glasses

Not Yet a Consumer Product

Despite being the most advanced Spectacles yet, they are not available for consumer purchase. Snap executives remained tight-lipped about a potential release date. For now, they are accessible only to developers through an application process. Those selected must commit to a $99 monthly subscription (totaling $1,188 annually or approximately ₹1,03,211). This pricing model makes them an expensive proposition for independent developers, though Snap has flown some Indian developers to its Santa Monica headquarters for hands-on access.