In a world of constant reviews, previews and social media plugs, is the novelty of ‘discovering’ a new product dead?

At a friend’s party in Delhi, Tanya Kundu, 28, realised she had arrived late to something she had just bought. “I’d bought a really nice top,” she says. “But someone told me they had already seen it everywhere.” What felt new to her had already circulated widely enough to feel familiar to everyone else. The experience of wearing it came after the experience of it being seen.

This reversal is no longer so unusual. Across fashion, cuisine and other artefacts of everyday consumption, things now travel widely before they are experienced personally. A product, place or idea is seen, shared and repeated across feeds long before it is encountered in real life. By the time it reaches you, it carries familiarity. What should feel like discovery instead feels like recognition instead.

This lag is especially visible in fashion. A new collection is livestreamed, dissected and reposted instantly. In the months that follow, articles appear in magazines, they are worn on red carpets and find their way to influencers’ feeds. Due to all that exposure, by the time they reach stores, they run the risk of feeling dated. The potential buyer isn’t encountering them for the first time, but accepting something that has already been seen, styled and validated; there’s hardly any choice in the matter.

The effect of this lag is not just anecdotal, but is rooted in our psychological makeup, studies have found. One such study, titled, Novelty and Collective Attention, found that feelings of novelty about a thing decrease rapidly with growing exposure—attention peaks early and then fades with greater visibility. What this basically means is that by the time most people encounter something, its moment of freshness has already passed. Visibility extends reach, but it also accelerates exhaustion.

Kundu’s experience is a case in point of this exact process. What she encountered in person had already been encountered socially, her purchase coming after saturation. What felt like a first moment was, for others in the party, at least, a second or third order encounter with that dress. The order has flipped, and with it, the emotional impact of discovering something on one’s own has thinned out.

The first encounter is no longer yours

View full Image View full Image The first encounter with a product is now filtered through social media. ( Istockphoto )

But this familiarity from afar, according to brand marketers, is good business practice. Kareena Sahni, 23, a Delhi-based brand communications professional, sees how the demand for visibility shapes what gets made. “A lot of brands are chasing quick visibility, which leads to safe, repeatable formats,” she says. The pressure is not just to create, but to create in ways that are instantly recognisable and widely shareable.

Bhavika, 29, a Bengaluru-based content strategist, points to what happens next. “What once took months to saturate now happens in days, sometimes hours,” she says. The issue is not just speed, but sequence. By the time most people encounter an idea, it has already circulated widely enough to feel established rather than new.

Attention patterns intensify that effect. “Most people decide within the first few seconds whether something is worth their time,” Sahni says. Ideas are encountered in fragments across formats, rarely in full. By the time a complete experience is available, it arrives with a sense of familiarity shaped by everything that came before it.

The same dynamic extends beyond fashion. The idea of a “hidden” café has become harder to sustain, not because such places do not exist, but because they are quickly documented and shared. By the time someone visits, they already know what to expect. The experience, again, begins from recognition.

Karreena Bulchandani, 28, founder of Mokai, a café in Mumbai, sees this shift in how people arrive. “Many people walk in already carrying an idea of the space in their heads,” she says. “What surprises them is what doesn’t show up on a screen. The atmosphere, the pacing, the way time feels slower inside.” The experience of discovery still holds, but it is no longer a first encounter.

That gap between expectation and reality has become central to how spaces operate. Bulchandani describes social media as a secondary layer rather than the starting point. “If something only works through a camera lens, it doesn’t make the cut,” she says. The focus remains on what holds up in real time, even if the first impression has already been shaped elsewhere.

But at the same time, the pressure to respond to visibility is constant. “Subtlety struggles in an attention economy,” Sahni says. When everything competes for the same few seconds of attention, brands are pushed toward expressing themselves louder. But that strategy can be flawed, because if everything becomes more amplified, distinctions flatten and consumer experiences begin to blur.

Some brands are choosing not to escalate. Mokai’s online presence expanded through a series of The Office-inspired reels featuring the team, which led to collaborations and limited menu drops. But the space itself did not change to match that momentum. “We’re more interested in depth than constant reinvention,” Bulchandani says. “Ideas rooted in care don’t rely on being new.”

After the reveal

View full Image View full Image How do we enjoy new things when there is no novelty? ( Istockphoto )

For content creators, the impact of this shift is more immediate. Sneha Das, 24, a Kolkata-based creator, describes how quickly ideas feel exhausted. “Trends change every day,” she says. “By the time you plan something, it’s already over.” What she is responding to is not just speed, but the sense that ideas are encountered after they have already circulated widely.

Her response has been to disengage from this cycle. “Now I create at my own pace,” she says. The point is not to resist trends but to avoiding a system where participation feels reactive. When everything is already visible, responding quickly becomes less about expression and more about keeping up with something that has already peaked.

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For Naimita Jagasia, 30, a Mumbai-based consultant pastry chef and luxury creator, the shift extended beyond work. “I started viewing every moment as content,” she says. “Dinner with friends became work. I wasn’t emotionally or mentally present.” The act of seeing and sharing began to precede the act of living, altering how experiences were processed.

Stepping back changed what felt meaningful. “Some of the most meaningful things in my life now are things I don’t share at all,” she says. In a system built on visibility, withholding becomes a way to reclaim immediacy. Experiences regain weight when they are not pre-framed or immediately circulated, when they are allowed to exist without being seen first.

So where does novelty exist now? It has not disappeared, but it has moved: The first encounter with a product no longer happens in real life, but earlier across unboxings, reviews, sightings and repeated appearances on screen. This is changing how ownership of an object feels: By the time something becomes accessible, it arrives with a sense of familiarity, a familiarity that the consumer actively seeks.