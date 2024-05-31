Sonodyne Malhar review: This Bluetooth speaker will appeal to audio purists
SummaryThe very 80s looking Sonodyne Malhar Bluetooth speaker leans towards minimalism when it comes to design but still delivers a balanced audio signature
Long before vocal for local became part of the political discourse, Kolkata-based audio brand Sonodyne had been making its presence felt in professional studios, concert venues and the living rooms of audio connoisseurs across the country for over 50 years. The brand has a loyal following amongst listeners who prefer their music just “as the artist intended," with no added flavoring.
That theme persists in their flagship home speaker -- the Malhar ( ₹37,500), a 180-watt Bluetooth wireless speaker that is named after the raga Malhar which, as legend goes, has the power to induce thunder and rain (much needed in this season of relentless heatwaves!). It’s an apt name for Sonodyne’s most powerful consumer offering, but does it warrant somewhat premium pricing?
Build, design and controls
Pulling the speaker out of its substantial packaging, the Malhar is visually quite a sight, looking like a cajon (or a clapbox, as some may call it) with the wooden (MDF) cabinet and classic, retro styling. With the natural wood veneer finish, the Malhar is a nostalgic visual throwback to times gone by, when audio equipment very much looked the part. Bear that in mind when you’re trying to fit it into your décor. Or just pick one of the other white, black or red color variants if your interiors swing towards the modern. Either way, the 8kg enclosure and the sizable 424 x 181 x 190mm dimensions demand pride of place in your listening setup. This is not one to be tucked away.