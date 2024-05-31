Sonodyne Malhar review: This Bluetooth speaker will appeal to audio purists

Build, design and controls

Pulling the speaker out of its substantial packaging, the Malhar is visually quite a sight, looking like a cajon (or a clapbox, as some may call it) with the wooden (MDF) cabinet and classic, retro styling. With the natural wood veneer finish, the Malhar is a nostalgic visual throwback to times gone by, when audio equipment very much looked the part. Bear that in mind when you’re trying to fit it into your décor. Or just pick one of the other white, black or red color variants if your interiors swing towards the modern. Either way, the 8kg enclosure and the sizable 424 x 181 x 190mm dimensions demand pride of place in your listening setup. This is not one to be tucked away.