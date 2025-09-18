Sonodyne Sama 5000 review: Cinematic sound at home on a budget with this soundbar
The Sonodyne Sama 5000 soundbar promises an immersive audio experience without the complexity of traditional setups. With its innovative DSP technology, it enhances TV sound remarkably, making it a strong contender in the budget soundbar market
Are your movie nights marred by the hollow clatter of built-in TV speakers? Is the roar of the football crowd more of a meow? Or are you left struggling to discern the dialogue over the background score on your favorite Netflix show? If you’re looking to upgrade your TV sound, perhaps even dip your toes into the Dolby Atmos spatial sound pool with something living room (and pocket) friendly, take a look at the Sama 5000 soundbar from Sonodyne ( ₹24,999).
The homegrown brand—long a well-regarded name on the pro-studio circuit— has recently shifted its focus towards consumer audio, with each product being sprinkled liberally with their “music, as the artist intended" ethos. Is the Sama 5000 what the director ordered?