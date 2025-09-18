Now, good soundbars are best heard and not seen, and the Sama 5000 did well to nearly disappear under the 65-inch TV in the living room. With its 35-inch width and 3-inch height, it didn’t block the TV remote when placed on the table, and the 3.2kg soundbar can be wall-mounted as well. Controls are to be found on the top edge of the soundbar, and there’s a remote with all the usual buttons for soundbar and subwoofer level adjustments, plus dedicated music/movie/voice mode and Dolby Atmos buttons. Around the rear, there is a generous complement of connectivity options—an HDMI eARC port assumes primary duties of connecting with your TV, plus another HDMI input to connect a source directly, along with optical, AUX and Bluetooth 5.4 to connect to older devices and to smartphones for music streaming.