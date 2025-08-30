Sony Bravia Theatre Bar 6: This soundbar delivers value for money
The Sony Bravia Theatre Bar 6 impresses with its sound quality and design, offering a value-for-money experience and excelling in dialogue clarity and immersive sound
One has come to expect excellent audio quality from Sony, but a high-end speaker/theatre sound system at a relatively inexpensive price point? That's certainly more unusual, and Sony’s Bravia Theatre Bar 6—a 3.1.2 channel soundbar system priced at a very reasonable ₹39,990—cracks it. Although it may be mid-range in price, the speaker aligns more closely with the company’s flagship products.
The five-driver configuration, featuring three front-firing units and two angled up-firing speakers, does wonders for filling the space around the soundbar. Take any flight scene from Top Gun: Maverick, and you can really hear the overheard action. Although there may be a limited number of drivers compared to other soundbars, in smaller rooms, this shouldn’t matter at all.