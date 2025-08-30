Sony Bravia Theatre Bar 6: This soundbar delivers value for money

One has come to expect excellent audio quality from Sony, but a high-end speaker/theatre sound system at a relatively inexpensive price point? That's certainly more unusual, and Sony’s Bravia Theatre Bar 6—a 3.1.2 channel soundbar system priced at a very reasonable ₹39,990—cracks it. Although it may be mid-range in price, the speaker aligns more closely with the company’s flagship products.

The five-driver configuration, featuring three front-firing units and two angled up-firing speakers, does wonders for filling the space around the soundbar. Take any flight scene from Top Gun: Maverick, and you can really hear the overheard action. Although there may be a limited number of drivers compared to other soundbars, in smaller rooms, this shouldn’t matter at all.

A premium design

With the Bravia Theatre Bar 6, Sony has a product that also looks the part. This soundbar has a metal and plastic finish with a grille that covers the front drivers. Its only downside is that it is a large and bulky soundbar; still, it’ll easily sit nicely below your TV on any flat surface. The soundbar can be wall-mounted, if you’d like that, but it isn’t something I’d recommend. There are two leg-style stands, in case a slight elevation is needed. There’s also a wireless subwoofer that operates up to 10 feet away.

In the middle of the back, a slight recess houses an HDMI port, an optical audio input, and a power cable connector. The subwoofer is barebones and comes with a power cable connector, an open bass port and a pairing button.

One of the things I immediately noticed was the lack of any buttons on the soundbar and subwoofer. Everything must be controlled via the remote or the Bravia Connect mobile app (available for both Android and iOS). The remote, again, is very simplistic. There is a volume rocker, a bass rocker, a mute button, a power button, an input button, a sound field mode button, and a voice mode button. It matches the soundbar and subwoofer, and is all black.

Upon pressing a button on the remote, the two LEDs on the soundbar will give you confirmation. That’s it. There’s no other feedback mechanism.

Connectivity, software & app

Once everything is set up and the soundbar is connected via the HDMI cable, you’re good to go. However, you then notice that the app is as minimalist as the remote itself. One control that the remote lacks is the ability to choose whether the soundbar plays the main audio channel, the bass audio channel, or both audio channels simultaneously. There are other features hidden deeper within the app, but the common consumer will probably never access them. The one thing I would have liked vis-à-vis the app would have been an equaliser. In fact, the software update must be performed via an old-school USB drive, as the soundbar does not have Wi-Fi support.

There’s also a lack of support for Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. Again, not a feature I used constantly on other soundbars, but it would have been a nice inclusion.

The sound output

Now this is where Sony’s years of experience in this field come into play. The Bravia Theatre Bar 6 was a joy to use. Turn on Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital or DTS:X content and you’ll get a broader soundstage, great use of the vertical channels and a surprisingly decent amount of bass. Unlike other soundbars, the Bravia Theatre Bar 6 is a little on the lower side when it comes to loudness. If you’re trying to listen to some heavy metal videos or watch a movie likeWhiplash (which has a lot of use of the drums), then you might be disappointed.

This soundbar is more suitable for those who want clarity of voice (boosted by ‘Voice Mode’) and depth, rather than a heart-stomping performance. The sub does a good job in those heavy action movies of pronouncing every explosion and gunshot. It doesn’t give you an experience that’ll make you immediately jump out of your seat, but for the price, it does a decent job of replicating it. The Bravia Theatre Bar 6 is ideal for casual cinematic experiences, rather than the heavy-hittingfilms like Oppenheimer.

Should you buy it?

It’s got an energetic sound with a broader soundstage…that’s how one can best sum up the Bravia Theatre Bar 6. If only the subwoofer weren’t underwhelming, I’d have given this an outright recommendation, especially given the price it is available for, as it can easily fill a room and deliver those Dolby Atmos height effects.

Where the Bravia Theatre Bar 6 shines is when watching those TV shows with dialogue-heavy content. Clarity over finesse, that’s the Bravia Theatre Bar 6 for you, as it is very well tuned in the mid-range.

I’d recommend always connecting via the HDMI port and forgoing any movie nights over the Bluetooth connection. That’s the way to get the best out of the Bravia Theatre Bar 6.