Sony Bravia Theatre Bar 6: This soundbar delivers value for money

Connectivity, software & app

Once everything is set up and the soundbar is connected via the HDMI cable, you’re good to go. However, you then notice that the app is as minimalist as the remote itself. One control that the remote lacks is the ability to choose whether the soundbar plays the main audio channel, the bass audio channel, or both audio channels simultaneously. There are other features hidden deeper within the app, but the common consumer will probably never access them. The one thing I would have liked vis-à-vis the app would have been an equaliser. In fact, the software update must be performed via an old-school USB drive, as the soundbar does not have Wi-Fi support.