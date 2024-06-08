Sony Bravia Theatre Quad: A home theatre system that makes all the right noise
SummaryThe Bravia Theatre Quad has big audio shoes to fill. Can it make a dent in the premium, mid-range home theatre segment?
Not all living rooms and entertainment spaces are created equal. Often, modern living spaces can just about accommodate furniture pointed at the TV. Things get trickier when you try to fit in a home theatre setup into the same space to make up for the TV’s anaemic audio.
Sony solved this problem a couple of years ago with its flagship HT-A9 wireless home theatre system, which factored in the room height and size along with the speaker distance and relative location to create an Atmos-like audio bubble.
Its successor—the Sony Bravia Theatre Quad ( ₹1,99,999)—has not one, but two massive shoes to fill: to live up to the high standards set by the HT-A9, and to truly earn the Bravia branding under which Sony has unified its TV and soundbar/home theatre lineup.
Design and setup
Don’t let the name confuse you—this is still very much a four wireless speaker setup that connects to a control box and pairs up with Sony’s optional SW3 or SW5 wireless subwoofers.