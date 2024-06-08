Inside each of the four speakers are four drivers—a dedicated tweeter, mid and bass, all of which face forward, along with a full-range upward-firing driver to handle the simulated Dolby Atmos surround sound. While the full complement of drivers does mean that the Theatre Quad is a full-range system, the difference the optional subwoofer makes to the low end is appreciable enough for you to consider picking up either of the two subwoofers as part of the initial purchase ( ₹2,25,980/ ₹2,52,980 with the SW3/SW5).