Sony Pictures Networks India CEO Gaurav Banerjee on running a media empire and holding India's attention

Banerjee says the CEO job suits his inclination to let the spotlight shine on others. At the same time, being CEO is a fundamentally different job than any other because you don’t really have a specific task. “For doing several specific jobs, you have other people. And if you do those, you’re being really annoying to them, stifling them, and coming in their way,” he says. It’s hard when you’ve grown from within the industry and quite frequently, the instinct might be to want to do it yourself but the right thing to do is to set the stage, find the right people and be there for them as somebody they might want to talk to, he feels. That translates into being a little bit more of a coach than a player and therefore, avoiding the shenanigans of social media, he says in response to my earlier question on why he prefers to keep a low profile.