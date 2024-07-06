Sony ULT Tower 10 review: This big party speaker delivers the goods

Are you the sort who often hosts large groups in big spaces, outdoors on rooftop terraces or by the poolside? Or perhaps a big-screen projector viewing of the ongoing Euros?

If so, you must have realized that portable Bluetooth speakers don’t cut it anymore. That’s where party speakers like the new Sony ULT Tower 10 come in, a massive tower speaker that takes the party with it where it goes, as long as you can lug it (or wheel it) there.

Design

As you may have guessed already, ULT is short for ultimate. Sony’s not holding back when it comes to delivering sound that’s big in every sense.

Unboxing it is a two-person affair and Sony has included instructions on how to safely get the speaker out of the box. This is not one for folks with limited apartment space. The Tower 10 retails for ₹109,990 with a best buy price of ₹89,990 on Sony’s website.

Lugging it around isn’t easy either, even though Sony has included a handle in the frame and two casters on the rear edge. While it can be moved, it isn’t entirely portable. The tall 43-inch frame and 29kg weight makes it altogether too easy to tip over when you angle it for transport.

Otherwise, the Tower 10 sports a rather functional, utilitarian design, clad entirely in black plastic with only the hidden LEDs providing visual relief when it’s switched on. On top is a flat, squircle-shaped control panel with all the controls you’ll need—pairing with your Bluetooth device, playback and volume, input selection and dedicated buttons to set the LEDs to one of five colours (and a multicolour setting), along with settings for karaoke nights that come handy with the wireless microphone.

The panel is splash proof for when you mistake it for a bar counter and set down your chilled beverage. There’s also a large niche to slot in a phone or a tablet.