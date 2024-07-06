Sony ULT Tower 10 review: This big party speaker delivers the goods

Verdict

Once the sun sets, the LED lights add to the party vibe, pulsing in time with the music, and you can create custom patterns using Sony’s companion apps. With the Tower 10, Sony delivers an ‘ULT’imate party speaker experience. It’s easy to setup, has a funky light show built-in, multiple wired/wireless connectivity options, guitar/external mic support, all without compromising its high-quality sound coupled with the sort of intensity you’d likely only ever have seen at a concert or a club. Whether it’s a party for one or a party for everyone, this is a great pick.