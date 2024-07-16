Sony ULT Wear and Field 1 review: A portable duo for bass lovers

Starting this year, Sony has certainly made it easier to identify its products – in this case its wireless headphones and speakers – by introducing a brand called ULT that’s aimed at the youth. Especially those who want the big, bold sound that will quickly engulf any room or put them front and centre of a concert. ULT is the spiritual successor to Sony’s Extra Bass mode of the past. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sony introduced four products – ULT Tower 10, ULT Field 7, ULT Field 1, and ULT Wear – each equipped with a “ULT" button that cycles through ‘bass’ modes. The speakers are robust and rugged while the headphones have the power to drown out an entire street full of honking cars. The likes of JBL, Bose, and Sonos have some interesting competition.

I was excited to get my hands on the ULT Field 1 and the ULT Wear, two of the most portable from the lot, which I tried during my recent trips. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

ULT Field 1: Clarity of sound ULT stands for “ultimate" and ‘Field’ is for portability. The ULT Field 1 is the smallest out of all the ULT Field models. It comes in four colours - White, Forest Grey, Black and Orange - and has an IP67 rating. This means it is waterproof, shockproof and dustproof. For those who like to go to the beach and take their music with them, Sony has added a rustproof (saltwater resistance) rating as well. The ULT Field 1 is small. It’s as long as your forearm and shaped like a can.

The Sony ULT Field 1 is available for ₹16,990. With a price of ₹10,990 on Amazon, Croma and a few other places, the ULT Field 1 is one of the best speakers you can buy. There’s a built-in microphone for hands-free calling. Furthermore, it has stereo pairing and can be connected to another ULT Field 1 unit for an even louder experience. Sony promises 12 hours of battery life on the ULT Field 1.

With portable speakers, it’s a game of whether your guests can drown out the music or vice-versa. I wasn’t able to test it out with 15 or more guests at once, but I did have a boisterous family in a large two-story house with a garden outside. At the loudest of volumes, with the ULT button engaged, I was easily able to hear the speaker through the walls. I sat outside, while the music played indoors. Further, I could clearly hear the vocals even while my family and I were having long and loud discussions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Sony ULT Field 1 is available for ₹ 16,990.

Also read: Sony ULT Tower 10 review: This big party speaker delivers the goods The speaker works equally well in vertical mode (my personal favourite) and horizontal mode. While it sacrifices battery life - 12 hours on the ULT Field 1 versus 16 hours on the SRS-XE200 - it makes up with more power and improved sound output.

What Sony has got right with the ULT Field 1 is the clarity of sound and how it pulls you in - with the volume set at around 80 percent - as if you’re right in the middle of a concert. I played a lot of jazz and songs with heavy vocals, and the speakers made me feel as if I had a front-row ticket.

Without the ULT button engaged, I felt as if the sound was tamed. There’s a good amount of separation. The speaker truly comes alive once that bass button is punched. Just don’t go to the maximum volume, as that is too much for the speaker to handle. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Answering calls on the ULT Field 1 worked fine during my testing. The less said about the Sony Music Center app the better. It’s nothing to write home about. There’s a 3-band EQ available. All you get to choose is ULT preset or a Custom EQ.

The ULT Wear headphones are lightweight at 255g, comfortable, and can be folded, put in a case and easily thrown into a backpack.

ULT Wear: Made for the ‘bassheads’ The ULT Wear is one of the most comfortable headphones I’ve ever tried. It fits squarely in the middle of Sony’s range of headphones. With a retail price of ₹24,990 (currently selling for ₹16,990), the ULT Wear headphones should be top of the shopping list for bass enthusiasts. These are by far the best headphones in this price range – you can also look at the recently launched Sennheiser Accentum Plus.

First and foremost is the comfort. The ULT Wear headphones are lightweight at 255g, comfortable, and can be folded, put in a case and easily thrown into a backpack. These are the successor to the WH-XB910N (which were part of Sony’s Extra Bass line), and thankfully also come with the newer naming scheme. The ULT Wear is a slimmer headphone and more in line with the flagship WH-1000XM5’s design. The Wear retains the touch controls while introducing a dedicated button for toggling between noise cancellation and ambient aware mode. There’s also the ULT button. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The new 40mm drivers in the ULT Wear enable the headphones to deliver deeper bass. There are also new beam-forming microphones with wind reduction and Sony's V1 chip for improved noise-cancelling performance.

Battery life is a strong point of the ULT Wear headphones. It’s rated for up to 30 hours with ANC on and 50 hours with it off. There’s a quick charge feature also: 3 minutes of charge gets you 90 minutes of playback, whereas a 10-minute charge gives you enough juice for five hours of playback.

The bass on the ULT Wear is even more prevalent than on the ULT Field 1. The ULT Wear can get very loud and overpowering at times with the pounding bass and vibrating sounds. Just press the ULT button on the left earcup and the bass is turned up to the heavens. It can be turned up to 10 dB higher than the default settings. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The headphones are leaning toward rock, electronic and hip-hop music. That’s where they shine. Turn on the music, and have the ULT set to 1, which is moderate, and you’ll enjoy most of the tracks you throw at it. Whether you’re listening to songs from Drake, or American Idiot by Green Day or even jazz classics like Take Five, you’ll feel right at home.

Boost the ULT setting to 2 and things become a little muddy, ruining the overall experience. Yes, the ULT Wear cannot drown out every external noise (the WH-1000XM5s are far better in that department) but it does a respectable job when it comes to ANC. With ANC off, various sounds leaked in and made it a less-than-desirable experience. On the downside, the microphones were not great here.

The ULT Wear headphones are a good addition to Sony’s line-up. The WH-1000XM5 and the CH-720N sound better and feature a more balanced sound signature, but that isn’t to say that the ULT Wear are lagging. They feature better sound quality and improved noise cancellation as compared to some previous models. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Yes, the ULT Wear headphones are targeted at ‘bassheads’ but they do appeal to a broader audience as well. At ₹16,990, these are a good buy but not an outright recommendation. The competition – from JBL, Sennheiser, Anker, Beats, and others – is very strong.

Sahil Bhalla is a Delhi-based writer. He posts @IMSahilBhalla.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!