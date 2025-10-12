Sony WH-1000XM6: The evolution of noise-canceling excellence
Sony's WH-1000XM6 headphones redefine the standards of noise cancellation and audio quality, merging comfort with advanced technology
Kids, settle down while I tell you a story, about how one of the greatest rivalries in consumer electronics played out. For years, Bose used to be the gold standard for premium noise cancelling headphones—stemming largely from decades of doing the hard yards with pilots and aviation environments - and their QuietComfort series delivered little bubbles of silence on flights, in cafes and on daily commutes.
Over the past decade, a challenger emerged quietly from the shadows, first with the unassuming MDR-1000X in 2016 and then rather loudly with the WH-1000XM3 in 2018. With the XM3, Sony managed not only to match Bose’s comfort and calm but also edged ahead with a decidedly better sound signature and feature set, and successive generations refined the formula to the point where with the XM5 released in 2022, the contender became the standard by which all consumer noise cancelling headphones would be judged.