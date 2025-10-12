Sony WH-1000XM6: The evolution of noise-canceling excellence

The standout change is actually a walk back from a misstep in the XM5, which used to only let the ear cups rotate before the headphones went into the case—the XM6s now fold in for ease of storage. The bonus: a smaller carry case which now uses an easy-to-operate magnetic clasp instead of a zipper for quicker access. The headband is now wider and flatter than that of the previous generation—coupled with the ~250g weight and the smooth sliders, the design makes the XM6s even easier to wear for longer durations, even though the clamping force (necessary for sound isolation) has been increased a bit.