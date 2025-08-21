Sony WF‑C710N review: A stylish pair of TWS earbuds for Sony loyalists
Sony's WF-C710N earbuds deliver impressive sound quality and advanced noise cancellation at an affordable price, while balancing comfort, design, and functionality. Are they a worthy contender in the crowded TWS market?
The truly wireless stereo (TWS) earbud market, spanning both budget and mid-range segments, has experienced a surge over the past few years. With players like OnePlus, Oppo, Realme, Nothing, and others coming out with solid earbuds, each with their own USP, can an established player in the audio market, Sony, make a dent in the budget space?
That was one of two questions I had when I unboxed the brand-new WF-C710N earbuds from Sony. The other question was whether the brand could outdo Nothing in terms of design chops.