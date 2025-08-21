Sony WF‑C710N review: A stylish pair of TWS earbuds for Sony loyalists

The truly wireless stereo (TWS) earbud market, spanning both budget and mid-range segments, has experienced a surge over the past few years. With players like OnePlus, Oppo, Realme, Nothing, and others coming out with solid earbuds, each with their own USP, can an established player in the audio market, Sony, make a dent in the budget space?

That was one of two questions I had when I unboxed the brand-new WF-C710N earbuds from Sony. The other question was whether the brand could outdo Nothing in terms of design chops.

Design: à la Nothing?

Nothing has been known for its semi-transparent designs over the years. Their earbuds, of which they have several now, have consistently been at the top of reviewers’ lists, thanks to their distinctive design and excellent sound quality. Sony, however, took a slightly different approach with the WF-C710N. They have that very familiar stemless silhouette, but the Glass Blue variant that I have with me has a trick up its sleeve. Yes, it’s got a translucent design! You can peek into the internals, something that Nothing has done before. It’ll be quite the conversation starter.

The WF-C710N features a pill-shaped case that isn’t bulky and can fit into any pocket. The design of the earbuds is similar to that of their flagship model, the WF-1000XM5, although they are slightly too large for my liking. The earbuds completely engulf the entire ear canal, and although they are extremely comfortable, they can’t be worn for hours without needing a break. On the upside is the fact that they don’t fall out at all, even while running at high speeds. They do have an IPX4 water resistance rating, but they aren’t explicitly designed for workouts.

Touch controls: They just work

What I liked about these earbuds is the fact that the touch controls just work. The single tap (play/pause), double tap (skipping tracks), and long press (ANC toggle) controls worked like a charm. A quadruple tap is also available for volume adjustments.

If none of these are to your fancy, then you can just go into the Sound Connect app and customise these.

Sound and ANC quality

It’s the sound that needs to shine, rather than that translucent design. I’m happy to report that the WF-C710N punches above its weight, unlike its slightly lacklustre predecessors.

Another bass-forward earphones, but the WF-C710N has good tuning out of the box. Just put on a track like Kendrick Lamar’sDNA orLoyalty, and the earbuds will produce rich vocals with a significant amount of clarity. The instruments sound crisp, and even the lowest notes shine brightly like diamonds.

It’s got a warm, rich sound with a wide soundstage. The instrument separation shines through and through. It can be felt intensely while listening toTake Five by Dave Brubeck. Each kick of the drum, every note from the piano, the double bass and the saxophone, sparkles in your ear with precision.

While I was amazed by the ANC on the Buds 4 from OnePlus, the WF-C710 can cancel out even the sharpest of quips from the table next to me. These two are the best for ANC in this price range by a long shot. The WF-C710 has excellent passive noise isolation to begin with, thanks to the snug fit. This may also be due to the extra microphone in each earpiece this time around, but I’m a happy camper. On a crowded yellow metro from Hauz Khas to Rajiv Chowk, I drowned out the noises of my fellow passengers and even the announcements of each approaching station. It was blissfully quiet, and I wouldn’t have it any other way. For the times when I needed to let in some external noise, I simply switched to Ambient Sound mode.

That extra mic was a golden decision from the R&D team. Not only is the ANC better, but call quality is excellent for the money here. There’s also Sony’s brand-new AI-enhanced voice pickup technology. Clarity is guaranteed from both sides.

Battery life is quite superb

Sony rates the earbuds for 8.5 hours with ANC on, and 12 hours with ANC off. The case provides an additional 21.5 hours, with ANC on. According to my non-scientific test, I managed to surpass Sony’s own numbers and achieved just about nine hours of playback on a single charge.

The case and earbuds charge over USB-C, and sadly, there’s no wireless charging. A five-minute charge will get you an additional hour of listening time.

Verdict

At ₹8,990, the WF-C710Ns have probably the second-best ANC of any TWS earbuds in this price range. I was pleasantly surprised by the value I received from these earbuds. While I may not be entirely on board with the design (slightly larger than I’d like) or the touch controls (pressing four times for volume controls is quite annoying), the sound output, ANC, and battery life kept me hooked. Sadly, one thing I didn’t mention above is that the WF-C710N earbuds lack support for LDAC (lossless audio). If you want LDAC, I’d suggest you look at Nothing Ear (a) earbuds.

In the end, the WF-C710N earbuds are a solid all-rounder but nothing groundbreaking. It’s a great option, no doubt, but don’t forget also to check out the Nothing Ear (a) and OnePlus Buds 4, both excellent options in their own right.

