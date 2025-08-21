Sony WF‑C710N review: A stylish pair of TWS earbuds for Sony loyalists

While I was amazed by the ANC on the Buds 4 from OnePlus, the WF-C710 can cancel out even the sharpest of quips from the table next to me. These two are the best for ANC in this price range by a long shot. The WF-C710 has excellent passive noise isolation to begin with, thanks to the snug fit. This may also be due to the extra microphone in each earpiece this time around, but I’m a happy camper. On a crowded yellow metro from Hauz Khas to Rajiv Chowk, I drowned out the noises of my fellow passengers and even the announcements of each approaching station. It was blissfully quiet, and I wouldn’t have it any other way. For the times when I needed to let in some external noise, I simply switched to Ambient Sound mode.