How student teams from India are building Mars rovers in their own backyard
SummaryDespite financial and technical challenges, student teams from India are making a mark at global Mars rover challenges
At Delhi’s Kirori Mal College, the last thing you’d expect to see is a Mars rover. At the physics department lab—surrounded by multiple oscilloscopes and charts explaining the polarisation of light—five members of the KMC Robo Physicists team are explaining what it takes to build a Mars rover prototype without any high-end technologies and infinite resources.
“For me, it had a lot to do with how a rover works because I’d done similar projects in school... But to make something from scratch, with your own knowledge and the resources at hand, is always interesting," says Shaivee Sharma, 19, who is part of the mechanical sub-system at KMC Robo Physicists, which has around 25 members.
Among the many space robotics competitions that take place globally, there are perhaps none more captivating than the Mars rover challenges. Every year, student teams from across the world compete at the University Rover Challenge (URC; launched in 2006 and a project of The Mars Society, a US-based non-profit and space advocacy organisation), International Rover Challenge (IRC; organised in India by the Space Robotics Society, a non-profit based in Delhi) and European Rover Challenge. These annual competitions for college students challenge teams to design and build the next generation of Mars rovers that will one day work alongside astronauts on the Martian surface. Indian teams—from colleges and institutes across the country—are a regular fixture at these competitions.
Unlike big global space agencies, these student teams work on tight budgets, seek sponsors on their own, use techniques like 3D printing and CNC (computer numerical control, which refers to the computerised operation of machining tools used in manufacturing) machines, and adhere to new competition rules and requirements every year.