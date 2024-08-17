How student teams from India are building Mars rovers in their own backyard

Among the many space robotics competitions that take place globally, there are perhaps none more captivating than the Mars rover challenges. Every year, student teams from across the world compete at the University Rover Challenge (URC; launched in 2006 and a project of The Mars Society, a US-based non-profit and space advocacy organisation), International Rover Challenge (IRC; organised in India by the Space Robotics Society, a non-profit based in Delhi) and European Rover Challenge. These annual competitions for college students challenge teams to design and build the next generation of Mars rovers that will one day work alongside astronauts on the Martian surface. Indian teams—from colleges and institutes across the country—are a regular fixture at these competitions.