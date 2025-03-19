Lounge
Splitwise dominates its category, but a few Indian founders want to disrupt it
Shephali Bhatt 7 min read 19 Mar 2025, 09:00 AM IST
SummaryFor the many challengers to expense-sharing app Splitwise, which has become a cultural touchstone, the real hurdle isn’t building a better app but marketing it to users
“My B-school friends went out yesterday, and the CA in our group sent this (Excel) sheet with the split. Kinda love it *laughing emoji*."
When Sneha Prabhu posted this on X two months ago, she didn’t expect the tweet to blow up the way it did. “The responses just won’t stop…I had to mute the notifications after a point," recalls the 24-year-old entrepreneurship student from Hyderabad. At last count, her tweet had over 500 quote tweets, nearly all saying the same thing: “Has your CA friend heard of Splitwise?"
