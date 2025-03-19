Splitwise dominates its category, but a few Indian founders want to disrupt it

One such app, Splitkaro, was founded by Bhuwan Bharat in 2019. Avinash Mishra joined as a co-founder in 2021 after years of urging Splitwise to improve certain features. “In a way, Splitwise pushed us to build Splitkaro because they never responded to my user feedback or fixed their issues," says Mishra, a former software engineer and product manager at MakeMyTrip. Splitkaro has over 50,000 monthly active users (MAUs), he claims. Bengaluru leads in user base, followed by Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad. It also has users in the US, he adds.