How Vijayaraghavan Venugopal built Fast&Up into one of India's leading sports nutrition brands

In the TCS New York City Marathon in November 2025, Vijayaraghavan Venugopal finished first among 332 Indians who participated in the run, a remarkable achievement for a 50-year-old. He was the only one among them to finish in under 3 hours, the timing of 2:47:57 being his best ever for the distance.
At the Taj Santacruz in Mumbai a few months later when we meet, it’s not surprising that the athletic chief executive officer and co-founder of sports nutrition supplement brand Fast&Up looks much younger than his years. Fast&Up is designed for athletes, runners especially, and Vijayaraghavan suitably combines his passion (running) with his profession (sports nutrition).
Fast&Up, which markets its products under Aeronutrix Sports Products Pvt. Ltd, a subsidiary of Fullife Healthcare, sells over a hundred products in supplement categories such as protein, hydration, weight management and sexual wellness, among others. About a quarter of its less than ₹500-crore annual revenue comes from international markets, 80% of its domestic sales is from online sources and the rest from its presence in around 7,000 outlets. They compete with other sports nutrition brands or energy drinks like Gatorade, Nutrabay, Steadfast Nutrition, etc.
While Vijayaraghavan lives in Bengaluru, Fast&Up’s biggest office is in Mumbai, with manufacturing in Khopoli, roughly an hour from the city. The company, which employs about 300 people, exports to 35-odd countries, with the UK and Dubai as major centres.