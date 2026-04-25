How Vijayaraghavan Venugopal built Fast&Up into one of India's leading sports nutrition brands

After graduation in 2000, he got into the pharmaceutical industry, first as a trainee at Dr Reddy’s Laboratories and then for eight years with Lupin Ltd (both in Mumbai) that included a short stint at the end of 2008-10 heading operations in China. While pharma was not a “dream job”, it was satisfying enough. It was not brutally competitive but allowed for growth. His contemporaries aspired to go to the US, but China felt different to him.