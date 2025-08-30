When streaming music becomes a moral dilemma

The news around Spotify these past weeks has left me with more questions than answers: about myself as a tech reporter, a consumer, and a human who doesn’t want her choices to contradict her values.

Every major streaming platform has long faced allegations of underpaying artists. But the news from June this year of Spotify founder Daniel Ek leading a €600 million funding round in Helsing, a European defence company building AI tools for military weapons, raises the stakes of being a paying subscriber of this app. It’s no longer just about the royalties the company pays to artists. It’s about whether my paid listening indirectly endorses something I’m deeply uncomfortable with.

While global headliners have stayed quiet on this so far, several well-known acts within their niches have made a decision. Australian band King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard and Amsterdam-based label Kalahari Oyster Cult recently pulled most of their catalogue from Spotify. As did American bands Deerhoof and Xiu Xiu, saying they did not want their music “funding AI battle tech."

These moves feel different from artists Neil Young and Joni Mitchell’s 2022 boycott of the app over Joe Rogan’s podcast on it spreading “covid lies." Both returned last year. This time, the exits feel more like they are about how money flows and where it lands.

It brings to mind the boycotts brands like McDonald’s, Starbucks and Zara have faced in parts of the world over their positions on Israel’s attacks on Gaza. In all these cases, I believe the people taking these decisions have been forced to ask themselves: How much does my presence on a platform implicate me in what the company stands for?

When I discussed leaving Spotify with friends and asked for alternatives, some shrugged: “All tech platforms are evil." As a tech reporter, that is hardly news to me. Every week, I ask hard questions of internet companies whose services I also use and often benefit from. Both coexist…it comes with the territory. But the reverse is trickier: when what you know professionally seeps into your personal use and alters how you feel.

A few weeks ago, I wrote a short note for our “Lounge Loves" section about Spotify’s integration with Instagram Audio and SoundHound. That was me, the consumer. But the reporter in me also informs my understanding as a consumer, which makes looking back at that piece a bit complicated. Spotify has since announced a new messaging feature for free and premium users, something my friends and I had actually been hoping for. A few months ago, that would have sparked excitement. Now it feels like a small win overshadowed by larger concerns that have since taken over.

Meanwhile, Apple Music rolled out its own playlist-import feature earlier this week, perhaps to woo users like me dealing with this streaming dilemma. You can also find plenty of software to port playlists across other streaming platforms. No matter how evil these platforms get, you can rest assured they’ll make it effortless to hop from one evil to another. Small mercies?

