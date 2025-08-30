When streaming music becomes a moral dilemma

A few weeks ago, I wrote a short note for our “Lounge Loves" section about Spotify’s integration with Instagram Audio and SoundHound. That was me, the consumer. But the reporter in me also informs my understanding as a consumer, which makes looking back at that piece a bit complicated. Spotify has since announced a new messaging feature for free and premium users, something my friends and I had actually been hoping for. A few months ago, that would have sparked excitement. Now it feels like a small win overshadowed by larger concerns that have since taken over.