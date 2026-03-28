Amarjit Singh Batra refers to himself as a “big-time bathroom singer”. The general manager for South Asia, Middle East and Africa and managing director at the music streaming service Spotify India never trained as a singer as a child but had a naturally gifted voice, which meant he was always asked to sing at weddings and family gatherings. “Now I’m in the (music) industry and dealing with professional singers so I just keep quiet,” chuckles the 58-year-old. “I don’t consider myself a good singer, just somebody who can sing a little bit. But I grew up with a lot of passion for music and used to be a huge fan of Mohammed Rafi.”
The lord of the playlist: Spotify India MD Amarjit Singh Batra on building a music streaming business from scratch
SummaryThe Spotify India MD Amarjit Singh Batra speaks to Lounge on how the company approaches the music streaming business in the region, why he likes to think like a mentor, and how he taught himself tennis
Amarjit Singh Batra refers to himself as a “big-time bathroom singer”. The general manager for South Asia, Middle East and Africa and managing director at the music streaming service Spotify India never trained as a singer as a child but had a naturally gifted voice, which meant he was always asked to sing at weddings and family gatherings. “Now I’m in the (music) industry and dealing with professional singers so I just keep quiet,” chuckles the 58-year-old. “I don’t consider myself a good singer, just somebody who can sing a little bit. But I grew up with a lot of passion for music and used to be a huge fan of Mohammed Rafi.”
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