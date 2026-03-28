The lord of the playlist: Spotify India MD Amarjit Singh Batra on building a music streaming business from scratch

“I crafted a strategy that we would focus on four or five languages to start off with and then build more. We then introduced playlists, some of which are flagship initiatives today, be it Indian hip-hop playlist RAP 91 or Punjabi 101. Plus, we realised we need to open up the artist pipeline and double down on the creator ecosystem,” Batra says. The company realised it needed to put musicians at the front and centre of content, unlike the Bollywood model where singers were only seen as voices of actors. While film music does clock maximum listens on all streaming listens, independent music is growing fast—from over 90% dependence on film music, the figure has now come down to 60-70%. In 2025, five of the top 10 most streamed songs on Spotify in India were non-film. Artists like A.P. Dhillon, King, Anuv Jain and Kanishk Seth have emerged as fan-favourites in the non-film category.