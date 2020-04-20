NEW DELHI : Spouses who have founded startups together are feeling the pinch as the lockdown means no money is coming into the business or the household, but being an entrepreneur means having to think on one’s feet. They’re using the time to introduce new services and rethink their strategy to prepare for straitened times ahead.

Rohan and Swati Bhargava, co-founders of Cashkaro, a cashback and coupon site, are using the time during the lockdown to reexamine the focus areas of their business. They’ve noticed that certain segments of business have picked up during the lockdown—digital magazine subscriptions, online education and gaming—though the staples of eating out and shopping have crashed.

“Those were segments we never paid attention to in a non-Covid world. Now, they’re some of our biggest grossers. So we are focusing on them, and will continue to do so after the situation improves," explains Rohan, 39. They have also spent time on improving processes such as finance and operations.

Mansi Gupta, 36, and her husband Ankit Wadhwa, who co-founded lifestyle ecommerce startup Tjori in 2013, have also come up with ideas to remain relevant. The ecommerce platform, which only sold apparel, footwear and jewellery, has started manufacturing hand sanitizers, handwashes, and face masks to trigger sales during the lockdown.

Thrillophilia co-founders Abhishek Daga and Chitra Gurnani

“There were challenges—procuring raw materials, permissions to start manufacturing, arranging passes for suppliers and delivery staff. But we needed to think on our feet and introduce products we’d never have considered otherwise," Gupta says. They quickly pivoted from being a retail outlet to supplying to B2B clients as well.

“Cashflow is extremely important for any startup. We put everything we earn back into the business, and right now, for most startups, earnings have decreased substantially," says Gupta, 36. “Putting all your eggs in the same basket can be risky," she says, adding that the anxiety about the future would have been lower if one of them had a salary coming in.

Tjori's Mansi Gupta

For the co-founders of travel startup Thrillophilia Abhishek Daga and Chitra Gurnani, their relationship of more than 20 years is helping them weather the storm. “Chitra and I have been friends and partners for 20 years, and we’ve seen some hard times. It changes your mindset," says Daga, 36. Their company went bankrupt in 10 months when they founded it in 2011, and then again in 2015. They’ve had to rebuild their business from scratch twice. “At no time, did we panic about the current situation but have been thinking, ‘how do we convert this into an opportunity for the future?’."

Travel is one of the worst-hit sectors, and they’re preparing for “a long winter" of eight to 20 months. “Our biggest challenge is revenue though we are profitable with decent cash reserves. Many team members are working effectively from home but there are challenges," he says. Operations, sales and marketing teams have been moved to other projects but will need training. Thrillophilia has introduced virtual tours and free workshops with partners like GoPro for photography.

Rohan agrees that having a spouse in the same business helps as both understand the pain points and rise to the occasion. Had it been any other way, he fears, he would not have been able to explain what he was going through. “I was working in London during the Lehman Brothers’ collapse. My learning from that is to look at the positives," says Rohan. “Look at areas that are likely to become significant post this pandemic."