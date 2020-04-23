Startups hire top talent at lower salaries during slowdown

MUMBAI: When Achitra Borgohain, founder of e-waste recycling service Binbag, posted a job opening for a project manager last week, he wasn’t expecting to be able to fill the role till the end of May. “I’m setting up a new processing plant in Guwahati, and it’s usually hard to find talent willing to relocate to Assam," says Bengaluru-based Borgohain. To his surprise, he’s already got eight applicants from across the country lined up. “I even got an application from the co-founder of a waste management company," he says.

The impact of covid-19 in an already-slowing economy is pushing experienced professionals to consider jobs and roles they may not otherwise have contemplated. HR consultants say experienced hands, who have lost jobs, are willing to take up to pay cuts up to 30%. Startups are taking advantage of this, and some founders are preparing to pick from a bigger pool of good talent due to retrenchment and hiring freezes across sectors.

Prashant Srivastava, founder of TheOther 2 Thirds Consulting, an employee engagement startup, is in the process of hiring four people for his tech team.

“The programmers would have cost me a bomb three months ago. Now, they are willing to join me at their current salary or less," says Mumbai-based Srivastava.

Among the applicants is a person who worked for one of the Big Four consultancies. “Someone like that would never have looked at a startup like mine," says Srivastava. The candidate had served his notice period but after the coronavirus outbreak, the new company rescinded its offer. “He’s agreed to join me at a 33% pay cut," he says. There has also been a surge in applications for non tech roles. For an HR role, Srivastava says he got 90 applications, which is three times more than what he would have received otherwise.

Some business are hiring in a hurry to keep up with a surge in demand for their services. WhiteHat Jr, an edtech coding startup, claims it has seen 100% growth in paid subscriptions in India and 250% in the US in March. To cope with the demand, the startup is recruiting 1,000 women teachers and 200 employees this month.

“We have 11,000 live classes a day. We need a support team to service customer queries. So, we have to hire aggressively," says founder and CEO Karan Bajaj. For non-teaching jobs, he’s noticed a seven-fold increase in applications due to the downturn, he says.

ArabEasy, an Arabic translation service provider based in Gurugram, is in the process of hiring 12 people for its tech, operations and powerpoint teams. Due to the slowdown, the company is switching to AI technology in order to offer cost-effective services to retain and attract new clients. “Usually, we get applications through job portals. Now, candidates are contacting me on WhatsApp," says founder and CEO Joy Sharma. “I was even WhatsApp-ed an Excel sheet with a detailed list of job seekers laid off from various companies," he says. “It’s sad that things are so hard but it’s also an opportunity for small companies."