StayVista’s Amit Damani on how childhood holidays inspired his venture

Amit Damani remembers his grandmother’s 80th birthday because his extended family gathered for the celebrations in a rented villa in Lonavala, near Pune. Everyone was up past midnight as the octogenarian regaled them with stories.

“Those (kind of gatherings) don’t happen at home because if you’re at home, everyone has to leave by a certain time," says the co-founder of luxury villa rental company StayVista (formerly known as Vista Rooms). “But (on holiday) there’s no restriction on what time you have to be up till, what time you want to go to sleep, etc."

Damani, 37, narrates this story as an illustration of what family holidays mean in India, the joys of group travel and why their company is riding high on a growing travel trend—villa rentals. The Indian branded rental villa market, in 2023, was sized at $329.6 million and expected to reach $1,377 million by 2028, according to a report from Axon Developer.

StayVista has an inventory of about 1,200 properties across over 150 destinations in the country, expecting to hit a revenue of ₹240 crore in FY26, and a profit of close to ₹10 crore. Their properties are broadly across three categories: the luxury segment ( ₹12,000 plus on an average per night per room), the premium segment (between ₹7,000-10,000) and the budget segment ( ₹4,000-6,000), with Maharashtra being the largest market in terms of the number of properties. It still doesn’t have a lot of presence in the North-East, in places of pilgrimage and wildlife because supply in many of these places is limited, Damani says. They want to add those, keep expanding in existing markets, and offer guests other forms of travel, like glamping and cottages.

“We can see the hunger Indians have to travel. It’s no longer about doing a summer holiday or a Diwali holiday. It’s, like, I want to take a quarterly check (on holidays)," he says.

Damani grew up in a “big joint Marwari family" in Mumbai, which included uncles, cousins and grandparents, till the age of about 15. It was a fluid set-up, with up to six children squashed in a room, which may have, he admits, planted the idea of StayVista in his subconscious. Everything was common, shared and he doesn’t think he had ever been on a holiday with just his parents—it was always in a group.

His grandfather, Makhanlal, was in the bullion market, operating out of Zaveri Bazar, but his sons later worked in the stock market, transferring the family’s wealth creation in gold towards stocks and equity. But none of the newer generation got involved in the same business—Damani’s brother Aditya runs a consumer lending firm, Credit Fair.

Damani studied in Bombay International and Cathedral and John Connon schools, one that allowed him to learn and explore, another that was competitive. He earned his undergraduate degree in economics and international relations at Northwestern University in Chicago, initially aiming to become a diplomat.

A few internships followed, one of them at Goldman Sachs in Chicago, at the peak of the global financial crisis. “The markets tanked in my first week of work (in 2008). The next day, half of the office was fired. The person I was reporting to as an intern was gone. I was literally a fly on the wall, seeing what’s going on in such a large financial institution," he recalls.

The experience made him realise that financial services was not his calling (nor was diplomacy), so he thought about consulting to get exposure on building businesses and problem solving. He joined the non-profit Teach for India in 2010, teaching class III and IV children in a municipal school in Dharavi for two years. “I tell everyone that managing those 35 students is as hard as managing an organisation of 350 team members because you have to motivate each of those students," he says.