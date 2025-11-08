StayVista’s Amit Damani on how childhood holidays inspired his venture

StayVista has an inventory of about 1,200 properties across over 150 destinations in the country, expecting to hit a revenue of ₹240 crore in FY26, and a profit of close to ₹10 crore. Their properties are broadly across three categories: the luxury segment ( ₹12,000 plus on an average per night per room), the premium segment (between ₹7,000-10,000) and the budget segment ( ₹4,000-6,000), with Maharashtra being the largest market in terms of the number of properties. It still doesn’t have a lot of presence in the North-East, in places of pilgrimage and wildlife because supply in many of these places is limited, Damani says. They want to add those, keep expanding in existing markets, and offer guests other forms of travel, like glamping and cottages.