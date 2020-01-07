Since the beginning of time, power has largely been defined and associated with men. We continue to see absence of women in core teams of many leaders. Yet women have painted, written, created, discovered, invented and led for just as long. In The Book Of Gutsy Women: Favourite Stories Of Courage And Resilience, Hillary Rodham Clinton and Chelsea Clinton highlight stories of women, from past and present, whose courage and resilience have inspired them, ranging from social activists, education pioneers, Earth defenders, explorers, inventors and political figures to storytellers, elected leaders and Olympians.

There’s the story of Wangari Maathai, the first African woman to receive the Nobel Peace Prize who was responsible for the 1990s Green Belt Movement that saw trees being planted in Kenya to fight environmental degradation and poverty; of oceanographer Sylvia Earle, who, on 19 September 1979, set a world untethered diving record; of tennis champions, the Williams sisters; of the Swedish environmental activist on climate change, Greta Thunberg; of American poet, singer, memoirist Maya Angelou; of Sophia Duleep Singh, the daughter of an exiled Punjabi maharaja who fought for equality and women’s suffrage. Each story reminds us of the gutsy women—leaders with the courage to stand up to the status quo, ask hard questions and get the job done.

Write to us at businessoflife@livemint.com