Pet parenting in India is harder than it should be.” Vineet Khanna, co-founder of pet support platform Supertails, leans back in his chair and gives two examples that illustrate the lack of an ecosystem and low awareness about pets and pet parenting that make it so difficult.
From IIM to a pet caring empire: How Vineet Khanna built Supertails into a ₹500 cr brand
SummaryAs Indians delay marriage and children, pets fill a void for companionship. Supertails co-founder Vineet Khanna talks about building a brand that feeds on emotion, creating awareness about animal care, and offering a comprehensive ecosystem from food to vet care
Pet parenting in India is harder than it should be.” Vineet Khanna, co-founder of pet support platform Supertails, leans back in his chair and gives two examples that illustrate the lack of an ecosystem and low awareness about pets and pet parenting that make it so difficult.
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