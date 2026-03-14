From IIM to a pet caring empire: How Vineet Khanna built Supertails into a ₹500 cr brand

The founders believed that the pet eco-system—food, healthcare, etc.—should be integrated, and the biggest component of this network should be the vet. For about 35-40 million pets in India, there are less than 100,000 vets, most of whom work with livestock. “You get a pet home, whether from the streets or from a breeder, the mother is gone, which means there is no continuity of wisdom from generations. This wisdom comes only from the vet.”