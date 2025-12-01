Swiggy’s Rohit Kapoor on knowing one's calendar for the next 90 days

There’s a hack that Rohit Kapoor swears by—doing things right the first time. It is something he picked up during his school days in Kolkata, where he was all ears in the classroom to grasp as much of the lesson as he could.

“I didn’t want to revise things later and spend inordinate hours preparing for examinations. It is something which helps even today. To be able to do multiple things well, one must give undivided attention to the task at hand in order to reduce unnecessary churn," says Gurugram-based Kapoor, 51, CEO, Food Marketplace, Swiggy Ltd.

When Kapoor took on his role in 2022, he faced the challenge of managing growth amid intense competition. Within a year, the food marketplace turned profitable and today operates across 700 cities, while also creating employment for their delivery partners.

“We are still in very early stages—not just in terms of food delivery adoption, but also in the evolution of the restaurant ecosystem. The grocery market is still ten times larger than the food market in India. This represents a multi-decadal opportunity, one that will demand high execution rigour and continuous innovation. So the future of food delivery is bright," he says.

Kapoor talks to Lounge about mentorship and the importance of building a good team.

Who do you consider your mentor?

I do not have a particular mentor who has shaped me. In a very philosophical way, the most I have learned is from walking the streets and listening to the chaos that is India. So the person on the street is my teacher and mentor.

One major insight you worked on with your mentor's guidance?

Walking the streets has taught me that wisdom has no correlation with background or education levels. The guidance I have come away with is to be respectful and listen with intent to a wide cross-section of people. You can find me happily chatting to practically anyone I meet in my daily life. The lessons are free and available - one has to simply seek.

What does a mentor mean to you? How do you mentor your colleagues at work?

Being a mentor means three things—one has to customise advice to the situation and person, it has to come from a place of wanting the best for the mentee, and needs a trusting relationship where one can share a viewpoint which may not be liked. A mentor should earn respect first and ideally affection as well. It rarely works the other way around.