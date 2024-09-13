Swiggy co-founder Phani Kishan Addepalli talks IPO, and the journey so far | Mint

Inside Swiggy's Journey: Phani Kishan Addepalli on a decade of disruption
Summary
- Ahead of a much-discussed initial public offering, Swiggy’s newest co-founder talks about landmark moments from the bellwether startup’s last decade, thinking in terms of ‘we’ instead of ‘I’, and passing the toothbrush test
The pronoun “I" doesn’t come easy to Swiggy co-founder Phani Kishan Addepalli. Over an almost two-hour conversation in two parts, the boyish 34-year-old Phani, as he likes to be called, almost exclusively uses “we" while speaking of the 10-year-old online food ordering and delivery company Swiggy, one of India’s biggest unicorns and the latest to head towards an IPO. Reports say Swiggy made a confidential filing with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) recently, targeting a valuation of around $15 billion (around ₹1.26 trillion) to raise $1-1.2 billion, and is waiting for the regulatory nod to go ahead with the IPO.
The imminent announcement is creating justified buzz in the market given the fact that only a handful of Indian startups, including close rival Zomato, have gone public so far. The atmosphere at the Swiggy headquarters, nestled inside the inevitable tech park in Bengaluru and a stone’s throw from Flipkart HQ, is quiet and hushed, though, as we walk into a bare-bones meeting room to talk to Phani. “The question has always been when, not if," he says. “We are obligated to our investors and it is the right thing to do in the course of business. Our core focus has always been how many customers we are delighting, what is the impact we are creating...because that is what gives us the energy to do what we do, but an IPO is a momentous occasion. Very crudely, there is a feeling of coming of age."