One of his first jobs was managing the company’s growing catalogue—this included figuring out fine details: whether “idli" is spelt with an “i or a y" and “paneer mein kitne n hote hain" (how many n’s in paneer). “When I joined, I didn’t really have a designated role and it was true of other people as well because we were growing and there were a bunch of things to be done. Then we were raising series B—so I did a bit of investor relations," Phani says, adding modestly that he “knew a bit of Excel and PPT". Swiggy didn’t have a head of finance at the time, so Majety asked him to manage finance for a couple of months till they found someone. Doing investor relations meant knowing the data inside out, so he set up the analytics team. Eventually, as the company grew, there were cross-functional projects, and he started bringing various teams, from marketing to supply, together. “If you ask me what role I played, it would be difficult for me to say I did this for X amount of time…they started to blend. For the first three years, it was basically setting up a business unit, running it till a time we found someone more capable, and then getting out of it," he says.