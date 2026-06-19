The cycle of tap, regret, repeat in a frictionless world

Ever “liked” your ex’s old picture while stalking their Instagram at 1am? Or worse, their current partner’s? Accidentally forwarded a risqué meme to your boss because they were alongside your closest friends in the “frequently contacted” bar on WhatsApp? Meant to GPay money to one Rohit Gupta but ended up sending it to another? Swiped past a disappearing message you’d now trade a sold-out concert ticket to see again? All these mishaps have one thing in common: a misplaced tap that takes a split second to register, but several steps to undo the damage it causes.
Anunaya Tandon, 25, knows the feeling. Last month, she was sharing a LinkedIn post with a friend to “make fun of the absurdity of the author”, as she put it, when she accidentally sent it to the author as well. “I deleted it immediately,” says the product manager at an AI leadership platform in Bengaluru, “but the person gets the notification anyway.” The mistake took a fraction of a second, but her regret has lasted more than a month.
Lately, the unintended consequences of tapping have scaled from personal embarrassment to a cultural phenomenon. In April, Virat Kohli briefly “liked” an Instagram post by a German influencer he does not follow, setting off a social media frenzy. It was the second time in months that an apparent accidental “like” prompted a public clarification from him, chalking it up to the “algorithm mistakenly registering an interaction”.
The episode generated a predictable wave of memes and reaction videos, but it also highlighted a growing recognition that in an infinite-scrolling environment, the thumb can sometimes move faster than the brain. If the accidental pocket dial was the defining tech faux pas of the last decade, accidentally video-calling someone on WhatsApp, while trying to enlarge their profile picture is the new butt-dial.
As most tasks on our devices now take just a tap, people are dealing with the wide-ranging downsides of peak frictionless design: from regret to financial loss and reputational damage. Experts argue that friction, long treated as the enemy of good user experience, might be exactly what we need now for better, if not quicker, decision-making.
Some neuroscientists argue that the issue begins long before a misplaced tap. Vidita Vaidya, senior professor at the Department of Biological Sciences at the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research in Mumbai, says it starts with the sheer volume of information competing for our attention. “You'll rarely have five books open and reading at once, but we do that on our devices with five tabs open at once,” she says.
The cost, Vaidya adds, is borne by our “executive function”, or the set of cognitive processes that help us weigh options, anticipate consequences and exercise self-control. “You don’t allow the brain to enhance its executive function by engaging in larger complex tasks. When the executive function is not well-engaged, the risk of making mistakes is higher,” she says.
A 2020 study in the journal Dialogues in Clinical Neuroscience states that “rapid switching between tasks, common thanks to widespread technology use, has a negative impact on cognitive performance, and increases error rates.”
Then there’s the thumb itself. “The nervous system responds to repetitive use; it changes the functional way of behaving,” Vaidya says. “Perhaps the inadvertent effect of thumb usage on devices through constant tapping, swiping, scrolling is that the thumb is acting faster than the executive function can direct it to.”
Tandon sees a version of this in the way people interact with apps. “Ask users whether ‘swipe left’ means accept or reject and many may struggle to answer, but they continue to perform the action instinctively,” she says. The thumb adapts to what the mind has not even interrogated.
This adaptation is not entirely negative, Vaidya says. She points to the study quoted above which highlights how surgeons who played video games—requiring similar repetitive movements and task-switching— more than 3 hours each week “made 37% fewer surgical errors, were 27% faster in response times, and scored 42% better in measures of laparoscopic and suturing skills than surgeons who did not play video games.” But efficiency is not the same as judgment. “There is an overall cognitive cost associated with repetitive screen usage,” Vaidya says, adding, “your digital time needs to be curated.”
Platforms are designed to discourage the kind of curation Vaidya speaks of. Over the years, devices and apps have become remarkably efficient at reducing the cost of switching attention. Smartphones no longer ask users to finish one task before beginning another. Instead, they have introduced split screens, floating windows and notification previews with quick-action buttons. A slight toggle of the thumb can shuttle users from a payment app to a social feed to a work chat in seconds, collapsing multiple contexts into the same stream of attention.
Rohini Lakshané has a phrase for what's going on. The independent technologist and researcher, who writes on digital rights and security, calls it “a clash of two logics”: the logic of security, which builds friction into a system to keep users safe, and the logic of consumer growth, which strips friction out to keep them engaged. “Hesitation or a pause is often a cognitive safeguard in security,” she says. “Security engineering has long depended on friction: confirmation prompts, delay intervals, multi-factor authentication, dead-man switches. Consumer internet platforms, meanwhile, spent the last decade removing those buffers in the name of increasing the volume and speed of engagement.”
The real challenge, Lakshané argues, is not speed but reversibility. “Sending an embarrassing message takes a second; retracting it, regaining trust, restoring privacy, repairing reputations, can take years.” One-tap purchases, swipe-based approvals, implicit consent flows, predictive text and AI-assisted behaviour all reduce the user's intentionality, but the user, Lakshané notes, still remains accountable for them. “The platform accelerates the act, but the human retains the risks and consequences.” The friction is being removed from the moment of action, but inserted into the process of dealing with its aftermath.
Shaheena Attarwala, 39, has seen this play out on both sides of the screen: as a designer and as a user. The Bengaluru-based design leader recently bought an online guide from a coach’s website. After completing the payment, she was presented with a button that read “Yes, Go ahead”. Assuming she was simply confirming the purchase she had already made, she tapped it. The site charged her a few thousand rupees extra for a second guide she had never intended to buy. “What disturbed me was how deliberate the design felt. It waited until I had already entered payment details and mentally committed to a transaction, and then inserted a secondary purchase disguised as continuation rather than consent. That’s where frictionless design crosses into manipulative design,” Attarwala says.
After years of eliminating every possible pause between thought and action, the tech industry is slowly bringing some of the friction back. Gmail's “Undo send” gives users a brief window to recall an email. Apple requires deliberate confirmation gestures for actions that could otherwise be completed with a single tap. “These are all examples of protective friction,” Attarwala says.