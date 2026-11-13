Brand recall: How tech brands are relying on art and artists for effective marketing

In October, Polymarket, a cryptocurrency-based prediction market, slipped its brand into a fortune cookie. “Yes, we paid for a fortune cookie ad,” read the message, alongside a QR code. This unusual ad has sparked a debate about where advertising belongs.
During a recent visit to San Francisco, where almost every possible space seemed to feature a technology ad, there was a dance workshop with K-pop choreographer Kyle Hanagami, hosted by Netic (an AI revenue engine), that I wanted to attend. Then there was the news that insurance startup Corgi reportedly tried to open over 100 cafés, but health authorities closed its Dogpatch SF outlet for operating without a valid health permit. Meanwhile Ramp, a corporate finance and AI intelligence platform, took its AI-powered bill-payment software to Broadway with Bill Pay: The Musical, starring Tony winner Billy Porter, Titanic actor Billy Zane and Wicked star Jessica Vosk.
It’s as if tech firms are trying to develop a cool extracurricular life. Their marketing is borrowing from entertainment, art, hospitality and everyday rituals to try and reach people beyond the regular product pitch. As AI makes it easier to build businesses and produce promotional content, the competition for attention is intensifying. Standing out means giving people a human reason to pause, participate, spread the word and remember a tech firm beyond the screen.
Going beyond the consumer’s job title
There are some distinctions though: there’s Guerrilla marketing, using unconventional placements or interventions to attract attention outside standard advertising slots; while experiential marketing lets people participate, and brand building develops familiarity over time. But these approaches can also overlap. Indian software companies were doing this before the AI boom, like when Zoho offered free pedicab rides around Salesforce’s Dreamforce conference in 2013. Freshworks flew a Failsforce blimp in 2018. Both reached prospective customers gathered by a competitor.
Plum, an insurance-tech platform, is taking another route. Insurance renewal is an annual decision, explains Chennai-based Ganapathi Ramanathan, 29, its general manager of marketing. To stay relevant between renewals, he looked beyond his customers’ professional roles. “They're an employee with budgets, but they're also a friend, a spouse, a parent, and more,” he says. Learning that many clients treasured reading to their children, inspired Plum’s ESOP’s Fables—a corporate version of Aesop’s fables about inclusion, mental health and workplace values. Their wider repertoire includes the card game Cards Against Work, the workplace publication Humanise and insurance ASMR videos. “These complement conventional marketing, giving customers a reason to return beyond policy renewal,” he says.