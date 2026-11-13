Brand recall: How tech brands are relying on art and artists for effective marketing

During a recent visit to San Francisco, where almost every possible space seemed to feature a technology ad, there was a dance workshop with K-pop choreographer Kyle Hanagami, hosted by Netic (an AI revenue engine), that I wanted to attend. Then there was the news that insurance startup Corgi reportedly tried to open over 100 cafés, but health authorities closed its Dogpatch SF outlet for operating without a valid health permit. Meanwhile Ramp, a corporate finance and AI intelligence platform, took its AI-powered bill-payment software to Broadway with Bill Pay: The Musical, starring Tony winner Billy Porter, Titanic actor Billy Zane and Wicked star Jessica Vosk.