Brand recall: How tech brands are relying on art and artists for effective marketing

In October, Polymarket, a cryptocurrency-based prediction market, slipped its brand into a fortune cookie. “Yes, we paid for a fortune cookie ad,” read the message, alongside a QR code. This unusual ad has sparked a debate about where advertising belongs.
In October, Polymarket, a cryptocurrency-based prediction market, slipped its brand into a fortune cookie. “Yes, we paid for a fortune cookie ad,” read the message, alongside a QR code. This unusual ad has sparked a debate about where advertising belongs.
During a recent visit to San Francisco, where almost every possible space seemed to feature a technology ad, there was a dance workshop with K-pop choreographer Kyle Hanagami, hosted by Netic (an AI revenue engine), that I wanted to attend. Then there was the news that insurance startup Corgi reportedly tried to open over 100 cafés, but health authorities closed its Dogpatch SF outlet for operating without a valid health permit. Meanwhile Ramp, a corporate finance and AI intelligence platform, took its AI-powered bill-payment software to Broadway with Bill Pay: The Musical, starring Tony winner Billy Porter, Titanic actor Billy Zane and Wicked star Jessica Vosk.
During a recent visit to San Francisco, where almost every possible space seemed to feature a technology ad, there was a dance workshop with K-pop choreographer Kyle Hanagami, hosted by Netic (an AI revenue engine), that I wanted to attend. Then there was the news that insurance startup Corgi reportedly tried to open over 100 cafés, but health authorities closed its Dogpatch SF outlet for operating without a valid health permit. Meanwhile Ramp, a corporate finance and AI intelligence platform, took its AI-powered bill-payment software to Broadway with Bill Pay: The Musical, starring Tony winner Billy Porter, Titanic actor Billy Zane and Wicked star Jessica Vosk.
It’s as if tech firms are trying to develop a cool extracurricular life. Their marketing is borrowing from entertainment, art, hospitality and everyday rituals to try and reach people beyond the regular product pitch. As AI makes it easier to build businesses and produce promotional content, the competition for attention is intensifying. Standing out means giving people a human reason to pause, participate, spread the word and remember a tech firm beyond the screen.
Going beyond the consumer’s job title
There are some distinctions though: there’s Guerrilla marketing, using unconventional placements or interventions to attract attention outside standard advertising slots; while experiential marketing lets people participate, and brand building develops familiarity over time. But these approaches can also overlap. Indian software companies were doing this before the AI boom, like when Zoho offered free pedicab rides around Salesforce’s Dreamforce conference in 2013. Freshworks flew a Failsforce blimp in 2018. Both reached prospective customers gathered by a competitor.
Plum, an insurance-tech platform, is taking another route. Insurance renewal is an annual decision, explains Chennai-based Ganapathi Ramanathan, 29, its general manager of marketing. To stay relevant between renewals, he looked beyond his customers’ professional roles. “They're an employee with budgets, but they're also a friend, a spouse, a parent, and more,” he says. Learning that many clients treasured reading to their children, inspired Plum’s ESOP’s Fables—a corporate version of Aesop’s fables about inclusion, mental health and workplace values. Their wider repertoire includes the card game Cards Against Work, the workplace publication Humanise and insurance ASMR videos. “These complement conventional marketing, giving customers a reason to return beyond policy renewal,” he says.
A room worth remembering
For Bengaluru-based Abhay Jani, 30, co-founder of product community The Product Folks, the brief from tech partners has shifted towards curation and experience. His team has worked with companies including Anthropic, OpenAI, Replit and Wispr Flow across over than 20 cities, he says.
At a Speakeasy with Wispr Flow event in Bengaluru this August, visitors dictated stories for a shared wall, tested their writing speed using voice, and swung a foam hammer at a giant DELETE key. Jani says more than 1,500 people registered and over 800 attended through the day. “Every activity was the product,” he says. For a voice-typing tool, participation became the demonstration. Similarly, OpenAI brought developers aboard a moving Pune Metro train to build with Codex. The unusual setting offered a story to share.
An experience can stay with someone long after the company’s name has slipped one’s mind. Copenhagen-based neuroscientist Dr Thomas Zoëga Ramsøy, founder and CEO of Neurons, a consumer neuroscience and marketing AI company, offers a brand linkage test: “Will people remember that it was you?” His advice is to make the brand visible when attention peaks and prioritise places where buyers make decisions, including sales conversations and the opening seconds of demo videos.
Corgi has made the café itself part of the strategy where founders can return, work and meet other builders. Other brands paid a monthly fee in the thousands of dollars for sponsored drinks. The café became a distribution channel as well as a venue for tech events. I even considered hosting an SF Tech Week storytelling workshop there.
Unexpected economy
Unexpected collaborations bring together audiences that might otherwise never meet. For example, Apple’s recent Diwali collaboration with Raw Mango, a luxury Indian fashion label, illustrated how entertainment can carry product meaning. The tech giant’s ad film Step Into the Light combines textiles, dance and festive imagery, showcasing the iPhone 18 Pro’s camera capabilities. Similarly, Voice AI company Cartesia celebrated Diwali with A.R. Rahman in San Francisco, in an intimate gathering of founders and investors.
However, while doing quirky activities is in vogue, brands need to be cognizant of the fact that once a campaign enters the public eye, audiences can become both cheerleaders and critics. Praise, backlash and debate carry it beyond the brand’s channels, often turning the campaigns into case studies.
When surprise becomes expected
Of the usual storytelling tools of action, conflict and reversal, tech marketing seems especially fond of reversal. CRED’s 2021 Rahul Dravid ad landed because the famously calm cricketer lost his cool. But then, its following campaigns became formulaic, as the company failed to maintain the element of surprise in its storytelling. For successful campaigns, Dr Ramsøy emphasises consistent, distinctive branding over isolated viral moments. Novelty can earn a brand the first look, but only continuity can turn it into recognition.
ChatGPT India’s Instagram micro-series The Grand Return, featuring veteran actress Revathy as an older woman returning to work at an agency with younger colleagues, creates that opportunity through episodic storytelling. Her internship is keeping viewers hooked while showcasing AI in work and life situations they recognise. Companies clearly need both sustained storytelling and concentrated spectacles for effective advertising.
What stays after the launch?
Product launches now come with short films and videos engineered to go viral. Events have photo booths, cool merch and moments designed to create FOMO. For an event to be a success, brands are looking for deeper connections that can outlast the event. For Ramanathan, Plum’s advertisements function within a larger relationship supported by service, consultants and product experience. His description for this is “cultural capital”—associations that accumulate beyond an immediate sales conversation.
Dr Ramsøy suggests testing those associations before committing a large budget. Predictive AI tools can estimate attention patterns earlier in production, with deeper custom research reserved for bigger investments, he says. “I see data as a way to reduce guesswork and give creative teams more confidence to experiment.”
There is something rather wholesome about an industry selling automation commissioning artists, playwrights, dancers, designers and musicians to make consumers care about the product. AI can test where the eye goes, but human storytelling is giving it a reason to linger. As the fortune cookie crumbles, whether the brand survives in our memory is the prediction worth making.
Shalaka Kulkarni (@shalakulkarni) is a Bengaluru-based author who writes at the intersection of culture and technology.