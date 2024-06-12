Technology: Is it time to get your child a smartwatch?
SummaryFor parents reluctant to hand a smartphone to their young children, smartwatches are a good – but not perfect – option to stay in touch
It’s a parent’s worst nightmare: losing track of your child at a crowded concert or festival or while sight-seeing during a holiday. Technology can provide a few solutions. Apart from attaching a smart tracker like Apple’s AirTag or Samsung’s SmartTag2 to their backpack, getting children a smartwatch made specifically for them is a good way to stay in touch and be aware of their location. Smartwatches with cellular connections can also be used to make calls directly from the watch without needing a supporting phone.
But why not just get your kids a phone, some of you may be asking. Amid rising concerns about the harmful effects of social media on young children, many parents don’t want to do so till the kids are older, and a smartwatch acts as a bridge.
Options on the table
Noise was one of the first brands in India to introduce smartwatches tailored for children, gaining the first-mover advantage. It has a portfolio of three smartwatches (starting at ₹2,199 with the Champ 2) and is the best-selling brand on Amazon in the kids’ smartwatches category. The company’s biggest competitor in the audio and wearables segment, boAt, has an offering—the boAt Wanderer ( ₹5,999).
Then there’s the imoo Z7 ( ₹14,990), a Chinese brand that is quite popular for its kids’ smartwatches globally. The Z7 packs in cutting-edge health monitoring, activity tracking, HD video calling, precise location tracking, and dual cameras for versatile use. But it comes at a premium, while the user experience feels a bit dated and the companion app is unpolished with iffy English translations.